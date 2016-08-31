FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Norway to sell NOK 900 mln of FX per day in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 900 million Norwegian crowns per day in September, the same amount as in August, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank is selling the currency because the government's transfers to its sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the national budget is using more of the country's oil-related income.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government's non-oil-related budget deficit. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
