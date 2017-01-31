FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 7 months ago

Norway keeps crown purchases at NOK 1 bln per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.

The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 1.0 billion Norwegian crowns per day. In January the level was raised to 1.0 billion from 900 million crowns per day.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government's fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country's oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

