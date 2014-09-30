UPDATE 1-Norway buys crowns for wealth fund for first time, crown firms

* Central bank usually sells crowns for wealth fund

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will make daily purchases for the first time of 250 million Norwegian crowns in October to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit, firming the crown to its highest level in three weeks.

Until recently, the central bank sold crowns to buy foreign currency on behalf of Norway’s wealth fund, which converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy stocks, bonds and real estate abroad.

“The (central) bank will be selling (the state’s shares of oil) revenues in foreign currency on behalf of the government to cover the non-oil deficit on the central government budget,” Norges Bank said in a statement.

“Beginning in October 2014 Norges Bank will sell foreign exchange in the market.”

The crown was stronger at 8.1062 per euro at 0912 GMT, its firmest level since Sept. 5, from 8.1658 before the data was released.

“This is something Norges Bank have warned about for a long time. That they announced it this month was perhaps a surprise,” said Erik Bruce, chief analyst at bank Nordea.

“You need more money to cover the budget deficit and then you must begin to take the foreign currency income you have ... It is quite clear that this is strengthening the crown now, but I do not think you will have any lasting effect on the crown of this.”

In March the central bank said it saw no need to purchase foreign exchange in the market in the coming months.

It said that smaller transfers to the oil fund, as petroleum revenues have fallen in recent years, meant the need to buy foreign currency had decreased. More petroleum revenues have also been spent each year via the central government budget. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, Joachim Dagenborg, Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)