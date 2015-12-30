FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to sell NOK 500 mln of FX per day in January
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 30, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

Norway to sell NOK 500 mln of FX per day in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 500 million Norwegian crowns per day in January, compared with 600 million crowns during Dec 1-11, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its $845-billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a “buffer portfolio”, which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.