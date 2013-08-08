Norway oil fund appoints corporate governance advisory board -FT

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s $760 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has appointed a corporate governance advisory board in an attempt to be a more active investor, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The fund invests Norway’s revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is one of the world’s largest investors with holdings in some 7,500 companies.

The FT reported the fund is appointing Peter Montagnon, formerly of the Association of British Insurers; John Kay, Financial Times columnist and author; and Tony Watson former chief of Hermes Investment Management and a director at Vodafone , Lloyds Banking Group and Hammerson. (r.reuters.com/fun32v)

“It will be a sounding board for both long-term ownership matters as well as specific issues,” the oil fund’s chief executive Yngve Slyngstad told the FT.

“We recognise that with our size in the capital markets we have a responsibility for good corporate governance in single companies as well as the market at large,” Slyngstad was quoted as saying.

Reuters was unable to reach fund officials outside of office hours. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)