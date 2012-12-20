FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $685 bln oil fund buys 1.2 bln euro real estate portfolio
December 20, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

Norway's $685 bln oil fund buys 1.2 bln euro real estate portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s $685 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased a 50 percent stake in an industrial real estate portfolio from Prologis Inc for 1.2 billion euros, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

Prologis, which will retain a 50 percent stake in the venture, will manage the portfolio, which include 195 properties in 11 European countries, including France, the UK, Spain, Poland and Italy.

Norway’s oil fund manages the country’s surplus oil revenue and holds over $135,000 for each of Norway’s 5 million residents.

It invests outside Norway and holds about 1 percent of all the stocks in the world.

