OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Finance Ministry has appointed a group of experts to evaluate how much of the country’s oil fund should be invested in equities, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest with a current market value of $818 billion, invests about 60 percent of its assets in stocks. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)