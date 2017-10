OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s $660 billion sovereign wealth fund purchased the Uetlihof office complex in Zurich for 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), making its first real estate acquisition in the country, it said on Thursday.

The fund, which manages Norway’s oil wealth, bought the property from Credit Suisse, which will lease it back for 25 years, the fund said in a statement.