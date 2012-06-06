NORWAY GAS-Exports to Europe rise to 267 mcm/day

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose by 2.7 percent to 267 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday morning, returning to normal after an overnight drop in supplies to Germany.

Countries in Western Europe are increasingly dependent on Norway, the second-largest gas supplier after Russia, as the UK’s North Sea gas production declines due to maturing fields.

Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were back at 151 mcm on Wednesday morning, with flows to the Dornum gas terminal in Germany rising to 62 mcm from a drop to 24.6 mcm after midnight.

That compared to average daily flow of 144 mcm to Germany and Netherlands on Tuesday, which also saw supplies to Dornum reduced.

A spokesman for Norwegian gas system operator Gassco declined to comment on the drop.

“We can’t comment on any technical or commercial reasons behind a drop in gas flows,” he said.

Gas flows to Britain were at 38 mcm on Wednesday morning, compared with an average of 37 mcm on Tuesday, while supplies via the Langeled pipeline continued to be reduced at around 18 mcm.

“Flows (via Langeled) seem to have settled at the current level and are expected to remain between 20 and 25 mcm a day during June,” a market analyst at Point Carbon said.

Exports to France and Belgium were stable at around 41 mcm and 37 mcm, respectively.

Gassco said on its web site a planned test at a Europipe metering station at Emden in Germany could reduce gas flows by 22 mcm on Friday.

The test is scheduled to start at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) and last until 1800 CET (1600 GMT), it added.

Norway’s gas flows to Europe averaged 260 mcm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird and Jason Neely)