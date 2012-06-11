REFILE-NORWAY GAS-Flows to UK down after maintenance in Germany

* Exports to Germany, Netherlands rise

* Flows via Langeled pipeline to UK fall

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Britain were down on Monday morning as flows were being redirected to Germany after maintenance at Emden last Friday.

Total Norwegian flows to Europe were down to 267 million cubic meters (mcm) per day on Monday morning, from daily average of 274 mcm/d on Friday.

Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were up to 133 mcm/d from daily average of 118 mcm/d on Friday, when some gas was diverted to Britain due to maintenance at Emden’s metering station.

Gas exports to Britain, Europe’s biggest traded gas market, fell over the weekend to 47 mcm/d on Monday compared with daily average of 71 mcm/d on Friday.

Flows via the 70 mcm/d capacity Langeled pipeline, the UK’s main sub-sea gas import route, were down to 22 mcm/d compared with 53 mcm on Friday.

Flows to France were up to 49 mcm/d on Monday from 45 mcm/d, while exports to Belgium were down to 37 mcm/d from 41 mcm/d on Friday.

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1 was 87.48 pence per therm. This compared with the last spot price settlements on June 8:

NBP: 55.9 p/th

TTF: 56.10 p/th

Zeebrugge: 56.10 p/th

Gaspool: 23.95 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 23.7 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.7 euros/MWh