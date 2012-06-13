FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall further
June 13, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Flows to Britain via FLAGS pipeline down
    * Exports to Germany remain reduced

    By Nerijus Adomaitis	
    OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe
fell further on Wednesday morning as flows were down via the
FLAGS pipeline to Britain, while supplies to Germany remained
reduced due to maintenance.	
    Norway is the second largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia, and its importance has been growing as the UK's North
Sea gas production declines.	
    Norwegian gas exports to Europe were down to 232.5 million
cubic metres (mcm) at 0930 CET (0730 GMT) on Wednesday from an
average of 241 mcm on Tuesday, data from Gassco, the country's
gas system operator, showed.	
    Gas flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
were down to 28 mcm compared with daily average of 47.5 mcm on
Tuesday.	
    Flows via 71 mcm capacity FLAGS pipeline dropped to 1.6 mcm
on Wednesday morning from an average of 13.3 mcm the previous
day.	
    Total flows to Germany and the Netherlands were slightly up
to 115 mcm per day compared with daily average of 107 mcm on
Tuesday.	
    Norway's Karsto gas processing plant reduced output by 40
mcm per day on Tuesday morning due to maintenance at unspecified
gas fields, Gassco said. 	
    The output at the 88 mcm per day capacity plant was expected
to be reduced until 0600 CET (0400 GMT) on June 14, it added.	
    Exports to France and Belgium were stable at around 49 mcm
and 40 mcm respectively.	
    	
    The last spot price settlements on June 12:	
    NBP:        57.4 p/th (24.4 euros per MWh)	
    NCG             24.2 euros MWh	
    TTF:        24.0 euros/MWh	
    Zeebrugge:     24.6 euros/MWh	
    Gaspool:         24.1 euros/MWh	
    Peg Nord:     24.2 euros/MWh	
    Peg Sud:         26.9 euros/MWh	
    	
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of June 1
was 87.48 pence per therm.

