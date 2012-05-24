Norway's Troll field supplies remain interrupted

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Gas deliveries from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, remained interrupted on Thursday morning, after a false alarm on Tuesday evening reduced output by 25 million cubic meters (mcm) per day, operator Statoil said.

As a result, gas supplies through the 70 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline to Britain remained reduced to 30 mcm, according to data from the UK’s National Grid.

“The situation remains the same, I have nothing to add to what was said yesterday,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The outage is equivalent of about 10 percent of Britain’s daily gas consumption.

Additionally, output at Norwegian gas processing plant Kaarstoe was cut by some 23 mcm per day on Wednesday at 0655 GMT due to new shutdown during ramp-up, Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said on its website, adding the outage was expected to last 16 hours.

It was not clear whether it was producing on Thursday morning, and Gassco was not available for immediate comment.