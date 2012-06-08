FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snoehvit LNG plant back in operation - Statoil
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Snoehvit LNG plant back in operation - Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil has resumed production at its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plant, after suspending it for scheduled maintenance in May, a spokesman said on Friday.

“The plant has been up and producing at normal levels for some time,” Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The plant, Europe’s only LNG production facility, was also due to halt production for about a week later in June to carry out a planned pipeline inspection, he added.

It produces an average 5.8 billion cubic metres per year for transport by ship to markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Skauby declined to provide exact dates of maintenance, citing the company’s policy.

Although the stoppages are scheduled, Statoil does not generally announce their start and end dates.

Gas to the plant on Melkeoya island, located above the Arctic circle, is delivered via a 160 km pipeline from Snoehvit gas field, which is estimated to hold 210 billion cubic metres of gas. (Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.