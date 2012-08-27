NORWAY GAS-flows to Europe drop

* Exports from Ormen Lange field halted * Supplies drop to Belgium, Germany OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe dropped on Monday morning as exports were stopped from a major offshore gas field. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain fell by 7 million cubic metres (mcm) to 229.1 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from last Friday's average, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Exports from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas field in Norway were stopped on Monday, a spokeswoman for a gas processing plant confirmed, declining to provide more details. Output from Shell operated Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from Ormen Lange to feed the Langeled pipeline, was reduced by 35 million cubic metres per day, Gassco said. The Langeled pipeline flows were at 13.4 mcm, down by 1.4 mcm from Friday's average, putting total exports to Britain at 16.4 mcm. While Britain is the primary market for Ormen Lange gas, it could also be delivered to continental Europe via Sleipner East hub in the North Sea. Exports through Zeepipe pipeline, which runs from Sleipner to Zeebrugge receiving terminal in Belgium, fell by 3.1 mcm to 27 mcm on Monday morning. Combined flows to Germany and Netherlands were down by 8.2 mcm to 140.9 mcm, while deliveries to France rose by 5.4 mcm to 44.8 mcm. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 24: NBP: 56.3 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.3 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.6 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.0 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 25.2 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)