NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain rise, drop to France

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s pipeline gas exports rose on Wednesday morning on higher supplies to Britain, Europe’s most traded gas market, partly offset by a drop to France.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose by 6.4 mcm to 177.1 mcm per day by 0645 GMT, from Tuesday’s average of 170.7 mcm, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Supplies to Britain rose by 15.9 mcm to 41.4 mcm, with Langeled pipeline flows gaining by 9.6 mcm to 25.3 mcm.

The Langeled flows were expected to increase further to 32 mcm on Wednesday, data from the UK’s National Grid showed.

“Higher Langeled flows seem to be related to a similar drop in French import of Norwegian gas through Franpipe pipeline,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said in a note.

Franpipe flows were down by 10 mcm to 5.1 mcm, and they are expected to cease due to a planned maintenance on September 15.

Combined flows to Germany and Netherlands were up by 2.6 mcm to 111.3 mcm, while supplies to Belgium dropped by 2.1 mcm to 19.3 mcm.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply this week as the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and the country’s biggest gas field, Troll, were shut for maintenance.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 11:

NBP: 59.9 p/th (25.6 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.8 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.7 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.8 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)