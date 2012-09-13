NORWAY GAS-Flows rise slightly to Britain

* Gas exports to France at around 5 mcm/day

* Langeled pipeline flows up to 30 mcm/day

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s pipeline gas exports rose on Thursday morning as flows to Britain increased slightly, while supplies to France remained meagre.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose by 7.6 mcm to 190.4 mcm per day by 0730 GMT, from average 182.8 mcm on Wednesday, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Supplies to Britain, Europe’s most trade gas market, rose by 5.9 mcm to 44.6 mcm with flows through the Langeled pipeline edging up to 30 mcm.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were up by 2 mcm to 119.2 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium rose by similar volumes to 21.4 mcm.

Exports to France through the Franpipe pipeline were down to 5.2 mcm from average 7.6 mcm on Wednesday, and compared to over 40 mcm last week.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply this week as the country’s biggest gas field, Troll, and its key Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 12:

NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.6 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.7 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.5 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.9 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.8 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)