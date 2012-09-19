NORWAY GAS-Exports to Britain drop, flows to Continent stable

* Overall Norwegian exports seen at 157.9 mcm/d

* Flows through Langeled down 9.6 mcm to 19.3 mcm/d

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe dropped slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday morning mainly as a result of reduced flows to Britain.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe began falling last week as the country’s biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance, and further maintenance is underway at the beginning of this week.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain were down by 8.6 million cubic metres (mcm) by 0800 GMT to 157.9 mcm on Wednesday, as flows to the UK were reduced while exports to continental Europe improved marginally, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

The drop was mainly down to a 9.6 mcm reduction to 19.3 mcm in volumes through the Langeled pipeline to Britain.

The pipeline has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day.

Exports to continental Europe were up slightly, with a combined 1.7 mcm increase to 59.9 mcm registered to the two Emden terminals that supply the Nertherlands and Germany.

Supplies to Germany’s Dornum terminal were down by 1 mcm to 42.8 mcm, and exports to Belgium were seen down 0.7 mcm to 21.1 mcm.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 14:

NBP: 60.8 p/th (25.8 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.9 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.0 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)