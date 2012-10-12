NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise strongly

* Langeled flows to UK surge to 69.3 mcm/d * Nyhamna expected to be back in operation OSLO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose strongly on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain, indicating the Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant was back in operation. Exports to Europe including Britain gained by 30.3 million cubic metres (mcm) to 282.8 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared with the 252.5 mcm daily average on Thursday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Flows through the 70 mcm Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, was up to 69.3 mcm from 43.8 mcm a previous day, putting total exports to Britain at 83.3 mcm. Technical problems at the 70 mcm Nyhamna plant, which feeds the Langeled pipeline, reduced supplies this week pushing up UK gas prices at the beginning the winter season. There was no gas transported through the Vesterled pipeline, but the impact was minimal as the pipeline was running at just 2.6 mcm on Thursday. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany also firmed by 12.7 mcm to 127.6 mcm. Exports to France and Belgium slipped by about 2.5 mcm to 40.2 and 31.7 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 11 NBP 27.5/64.7 27/63.8 TTF 26.6 26.4 NCG 26.5 26.5 Gaspool 26.8 26.6 Zeebrugge 27.0 26.4 Peg Nord 26.8 26.5 Peg Sud 28.9 27.6 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.