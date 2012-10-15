FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Higher flows to Europe show Troll return
#Energy
October 15, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Higher flows to Europe show Troll return

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Langeled flows to UK at 66.6 mcm/d
    * Outage at Troll gas field over

    OSLO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose
further on Monday morning after increasing over 300 million
cubic metres per day on the weekend, a sign that the last week's
outage at the Troll gas field was over.
    Supplies to Europe including Britain gained by 13.4 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 315.7 mcm per day by 0700 GMT compared
with the 302.3 mcm daily average on Sunday, data from gas system
operator Gassco showed.
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
were broadly stable at 95.2 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline
flows at 66.6 mcm.
    Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected
Langeled flows to remain high after they recovered over the
weekend.
    Output from Norway's largest gas field, the Troll, was
reduced by 30 mcm on Friday, affecting production at Kollsnes
gas processing plant and driving the Langeled flows below 20 mcm
per day. 
    Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany firmed by 5
mcm to 136 mcm on Monday morning, and supplies to Belgium were
up by 5.1 mcm to 41 mcm.
    Exports to France inched up by 2.1 mcm to 43.5 mcm.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 12
 NBP                27/63.8                 27.2/64.2
 TTF                26.4                    26.6
 NCG                26.5                    26.5
 Gaspool            26.6                    26.5
 Zeebrugge          26.4                    26.5
 Peg Nord           26.5                    26.9
 Peg Sud            27.6                    26.9
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
