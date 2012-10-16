FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Exports to Europe at 5-mo high
#Energy
October 16, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Exports to Europe at 5-mo high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Gas flows reach 316.6 mcm/day
    * Supplies gain on German flows

    OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose
on Tuesday to the highest levels since May, with flows to
Germany gaining further, data from gas system operator Gassco
showed. 
      Supplies to Europe including Britain firmed by 4.9 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 316.6 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared
with the 311.7 mcm daily average on Monday.
    It was the highest level since May 20, when total flows
averaged 313 mcm.
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
slipped by 4.4 mcm to 89.3 mcm due to a drop in flows through
the Vesterled pipeline.
    Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 8.6
mcm to 141.6 mcm, while and supplies to France and Belgium
remained broadly stable at 42.9 mcm and 42.8 mcm respectively.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 15
 NBP                27.2/64.2               26.9/63.5
 TTF                26.6                    26.3
 NCG                26.5                    26.5
 Gaspool            26.5                    26.6
 Zeebrugge          26.5                    26.3
 Peg Nord           26.9                    26.6
 Peg Sud            26.9                    26.6
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

