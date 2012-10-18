FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall slightly
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 18, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports to Europe total 313 mcm/d
    * Supplies to Germany, France steady

    OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports
remained broadly stable on Thursday morning, with flows dropping
slightly to Britain, but rising to Belgium.
    Total supplies to Europe including Britain were broadly
unchanged at around 313 million cubic metres per day by 0600 GMT
compared to the daily average on Wednesday, data from gas system
operator Gassco showed. 
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
slipped by 5.3 mcm to 96.4 mcm on lower flows through the
Vesterled pipeline.
    Supplies to Belgium inched up by 2 mcm to 38 mcm.
    Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany, as well as
to France were steady at 131.7 mcm and 46.6 mcm respectively.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 17
 NBP                26.5/63.1               26.5/63.2
 TTF                26.2                    26.2
 NCG                26.4                    26.5
 Gaspool            26.4                    26.4
 Zeebrugge          26.0                    26.0    
 Peg Nord           26.4                    26.5
 Peg Sud            26.7                    26.8
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.