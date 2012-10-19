FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Exports rise to almost 320 mcm/d
#Energy
October 19, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Exports rise to almost 320 mcm/d

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Flows to gain to Britain, slip to Belgium
    * Maintenance could affect FLAGS flows in Nov

    OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports
inched up on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain, partly
offset by a drop to Belgium.
    Total supplies to Europe including Britain were up to 319.8
million cubic metres per day by 0615 GMT compared to the daily
average of 317.1 mcm on Thursday, data from gas system operator
Gassco showed. 
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
rose by 6.4 mcm to 108.7 mcm as more gas flew through the
Vesterled pipeline.
    Supplies to Britain could drop as a result of a planned
maintenance at the St. Fergus receiving terminal from Nov. 5
until Nov. 19, analysts at Point Carbon said.
    The maintenance could affect flows through the FLAGS
pipeline.
    Supplies to Belgium fell by 5.7 mcm to 34 mcm, while
deliveries to France were broadly stable at 42.4 mcm.
    Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany were also
steady at 134.7 mcm.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 18
 NBP                26.5/63.2               26.9/64.1
 TTF                26.2                    26.3
 NCG                26.5                    26.3
 Gaspool            26.4                    26.4
 Zeebrugge          26.0                    26.2
 Peg Nord           26.5                    26.6
 Peg Sud            26.8                    27.0
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
