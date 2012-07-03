NORWAY GAS-Europe flows stable, strike yet to hit

* Flows slightly up to UK, down to Germany * Trade unions to decide on oil strike escalation OSLO, July 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe were stable on Tuesday morning, data from the country's gas system operator showed, as labour unions in Norway were meeting to decide whether to escalate an oil strike. Gas exports to Europe were stable at 277 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, compared with the daily average on Monday. Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up slightly to 68 mcm per day on Tuesday morning from 66 mcm on Monday. Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 139 mcm per day on Tuesday morning, slightly down from 143 mcm on Monday. Flows to Belgium and France were stable at 32 mcm and 38 mcm respectively. Exports via the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, Britain's main sub-sea gas import route, were at 56 mcm per day, while the Vesterled pipeline has been shut since last Friday, but that took away only about 3 mcm of gas per day. Analysts at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of Thomson Reuters, said Vesterled could be down due to the strike shutting down production at the Oseberg field in the North Sea. The strike of about 700 offshore workers shut down five oil and gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf last week, but had no significant effect on gas exports to Europe. Traders said that Norway would be able to maintain its gas supplies to the rest of Europe as long as its biggest fields, such as Troll, remain unaffected. Labour unions are meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to escalate the strike. The last spot price settlements on July 2: NBP: 56.6 p/th (24.1 euros per MWh) NCG 24.5 euros MWh TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.3 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.4 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.9 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)