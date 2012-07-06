NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe stable, total shutdown threatened

* Oil and gas industry threatens total shutdown * Government expected to intervene to end strike OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe were stable on Friday, a day after the country's oil industry threatened to shut down all production to prompt the government to stop a near two-week strike by offshore workers. While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and gas production in Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia, analysts expected the government to intervene to end the strike and prevent a full closure. Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0730 GMT on Friday, the same as the previous day average, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at 76 mcm per day, up from an average 72 mcm on Thursday, while flows to Germany were stable at around 137 mcm per day. Flows to France and Belgium were stable at around 38 mcm and 34 mcm per day respectively on Friday morning compared to the previous day average. Norway's 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing facility went into partial maintenance on Thursday, but it has not affected flows as the country has a surplus export capacity during summer time. The maintenance, which affected 39 mcm per day gas output, is to last till July 23, Gassco said. The last spot price settlements on July 5: NBP: 58.4 p/th (25.0 euros per MWh) NCG 25.2 euros MWh TTF: 25.2 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 25.2 euros/MWh Gaspool: 25.1 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 25.2 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 28.6 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)