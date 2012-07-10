NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe drop, diverted to UK

* Norway govt averts oil, gas lockout * Langeled flows to UK up 16.6 mcm LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas supply to Europe dropped between Monday and Tuesday morning, mostly to continental Europe, while flows to UK rose slightly, data from Norway's gas system operator showed. Initial fears of a total closure of Norwegian oil and gas exports to Europe as a result of an offshore workers strike did not materialise after the government intervened late on Monday to stop a planned lockout that would have completely shut down production. Norway is Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 259 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0830 GMT, down from 282.1 mcm on Monday. Continental Europe saw a total reduction of around 40 mcm. Flows to Germany's Dornum were down 15.7 mcm to 47.5 mcm. Supplies to the two Emden terminals, which supply Germany and the Netherlands, were down by a total of 9 mcm to a combined 66.4 mcm through both pipelines. Supplies to France through Franpipe were down 10 mcm to 30.7 mcm, and flows to Belgium were down 6.8 mcm to 24.6 mcm. But supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up with flows through the Langeled pipeline rising 16.6 mcm to 69.7 mcm. The last spot price settlements on July 9: NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.7 euros per MWh) NCG 25.6 euros MWh TTF: 25.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 25.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 25.5 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 26.3 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 30.5 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)