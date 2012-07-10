FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe drop, diverted to UK
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 10, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe drop, diverted to UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Norway govt averts oil, gas lockout
    * Langeled flows to UK up 16.6 mcm

    LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas supply to Europe
dropped between Monday and Tuesday morning, mostly to
continental Europe, while flows to UK  rose slightly, data from
Norway's gas system operator showed.
    Initial fears of a total closure of Norwegian oil and gas
exports to Europe as a result of an offshore workers strike did
not materialise after the government intervened late on Monday
to stop a planned lockout that would have completely shut down
production. 
    Norway is Europe's second biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 259 million cubic
metres (mcm) per day at 0830 GMT, down from 282.1 mcm on Monday.
    Continental Europe saw a total reduction of around 40 mcm.
    Flows to Germany's Dornum were down 15.7 mcm to 47.5 mcm.
    Supplies to the two Emden terminals, which supply Germany
and the Netherlands, were down by a total of 9 mcm to a combined
66.4 mcm through both pipelines.
    Supplies to France through Franpipe were down 10 mcm to 30.7
mcm, and flows to Belgium were down 6.8 mcm to 24.6 mcm.
    But supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
were up with flows through the Langeled pipeline rising 16.6 mcm
to 69.7 mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on July 9:
    NBP:        59.7 p/th (25.7 euros per MWh)
    NCG             25.6 euros MWh
    TTF:        25.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:     25.7 euros/MWh
    Gaspool:         25.5 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:     26.3 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:         30.5 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.