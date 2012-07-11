FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-flows to continental Europe rise, UK supplies drop
#Energy
July 11, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-flows to continental Europe rise, UK supplies drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Gas supplies to Germany, BeNeLux rise
    * Langeled flows to UK down 17.2 mcm

    LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas supply to Europe
rose by 10 million cubic metres (mcm) between Tuesday and
Wednesday, with flows to Germany and the BeNeLux region rising
while supplies to Britain were reduced, data from Norway's gas
system operator showed.
    Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 277 mcm per day at
0830 GMT, up from 287.1 mcm on Tuesday.
    The majority of the increase in flow was to Emden, which
supplies Germany and the Netherlands, as well through the
Zeepipe to Belgium. 
    Supplies to the two Emden terminals were up by a total of 10
mcm to a combined 77.9 mcm through both pipelines.
    Flows to Germany's Dornum were up 3.3 mcm to 65.4 mcm.
    Supplies to France through Franpipe were up 3.8 mcm to 38.6
mcm, and flows to Belgium were up 10 mcm to 35.5 mcm.
    The rise in supplies to continental Europe came at the cost
of flows to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were
flows through the Langeled pipeline dropped by 17.2 mcm to 50.8
mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on July 9:
    NBP:        56.9 p/th (24.6 euros per MWh)
    NCG             24.8 euros MWh
    TTF:        24.9 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:     24.8 euros/MWh
    Gaspool:         24.6 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:     25.2 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:         28.7 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
