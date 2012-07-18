FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
July 18, 2012 / 7:52 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Supplies to Britain slip further
    * Flows to continental Europe stable

    OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas supplies to Europe
fell slightly between Tuesday and Wednesday morning as flows to
Britain slipped further, data from the country's gas system
operator showed.
    Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia. 
    Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell to 281.7 million cubic
metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down 4.8 mcm from Tuesday's
average.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, fell
further by 8.3 mcm to 66.7 mcm.
    Supplies via Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import
route, has been erratic lately, and were at 40.4 mcm on
Wednesday morning, down from 52.3 mcm average the previous day.
    However, exports to Britain through Vesterled pipeline rose
by 3.3 mcm to 7.1 mcm.
    Flows to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 40.2
mcm and 33.2 mcm respectively. 
    Combined supplies to Germany and the Netherlands rose by 3.6
mcm to 141.6 mcm.    
    The last spot price settlements on July 17:
    NBP:        54.5 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh)
    NCG             24.3 euros MWh
    TTF:        24.2 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:     24.0 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:         24.3 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:     24.4 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:         29.2 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)

