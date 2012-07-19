FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall, continent unchanged
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall, continent unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Supplies to Britain slip by 6 mcm
    * Flows to continental Europe stable

    OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Britain
edged lower on Thursday morning and remained stable to
continental Europe, data from the country's gas system operator
showed.
    Total gas flows from Norway, Europe's second largest
exporter, fell by 5 million cubic meters (mcm) per day to 279.3
mcm at 0630 GMT from an average of 284.4 mcm on Wednesday.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
slipped by about 6 mcm to 67.4 mcm while flows to Belgium and
Germany remained broadly unchanged at 31.3 mcm and 137.5 mcm
respectively.
    The fall to Britain was due mostly to reduced flows via the
Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import route, while exports
through FLAGS and Vesterled pipelines remained stable.
    Supplies through Franpipe pipeline to France were up by 2.6
mcm to 43.1 mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on July 18:
    NBP:            54.4 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.2 euros MWh
    TTF:            24.0 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.9 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        24.2 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.4 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        30.8 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)

