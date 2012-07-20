NORWAY GAS-Flows slip to UK, rise to Germany

* Total gas flows to Europe broadly stable * Maintenance could dent flows to UK next week OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Germany and Belgium edged higher on Friday morning, while they were down to UK and France, with total supplies to Europe unchanged. Flows from Norway, Europe's second largest gas supplier, were broadly stable at 285.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day at 0600 GMT compared to the previous day average. Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, slipped by 3 mcm to 72 mcm, and exports to France were down by 4 mcm to 38.4 mcm. Flows via the Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import route, fell by 4 mcm to 45.9 mcm, in line with nominations for Friday. The fall was offset by flows rising to Germany by 4.8 mcm to 140 mcm, and to Belgium by 2.9 mcm to 34.8 mcm. Norwegian gas output is expected to fall by 25 mcm per day starting next Monday due to maintenance at several gas fields, and the reduction is expected to last until Aug. 10. This could result in exports fall to Britain, as the continental Europe buys gas on long-term contracts and has a priority, analysts at Point Carbon said. "There is a possibility that Langeled may drop next week due to the maintenance," they said. The last spot price settlements on July 19: NBP: 53.9 p/th (23.6 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.0 euros MWh TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.9 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 30.0 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)