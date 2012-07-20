FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows slip to UK, rise to Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Total gas flows to Europe broadly stable
    * Maintenance could dent flows to UK next week

    OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Germany and
Belgium edged higher on Friday morning, while they were down to
UK and France, with total supplies to Europe unchanged.
    Flows from Norway, Europe's second largest gas supplier,
were broadly stable at 285.6 million cubic meters (mcm) per day
at 0600 GMT compared to the previous day average.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market,
slipped by 3 mcm to 72 mcm, and exports to France were down by 4
mcm to 38.4 mcm.
    Flows via the Langeled pipeline, UK's main sub-sea import
route, fell by 4 mcm to 45.9 mcm, in line with nominations for
Friday.
    The fall was offset by flows rising to Germany by 4.8 mcm to
140 mcm, and to Belgium by 2.9 mcm to 34.8 mcm.
    Norwegian gas output is expected to fall by 25 mcm per day
starting next Monday due to maintenance at several gas fields,
and the reduction is expected to last until Aug. 10.
    This could result in exports fall to Britain, as the
continental Europe buys gas on long-term contracts and has a
priority, analysts at Point Carbon said.
    "There is a possibility that Langeled may drop next week due
to the maintenance," they said.
    The last spot price settlements on July 19:
    NBP:            53.9 p/th (23.6 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.0 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.9 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.9 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.5 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        30.0 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)

