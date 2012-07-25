NORWAY GAS-Flows to UK through Langeled drop sharply

* Flows through Langeled pipeline halved * Supplies to continental Europe rise OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports through the Langeled pipeline to Britain were more than halved on Wednesday morning compared with the previous day's average, data from the country's gas system operator showed. Total flows to Europe fell by 6.8 million cubic metres (mcm) to 262.4 mcm at 0600 GMT, most likely due to planned summer maintenance at some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 19 mcm to 54.9 mcm, with increased flows through Vesterled and FLAGS pipelines partly offsetting Langeled drop. Flows through Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, fell by 29.4 mcm to 29.1 mcm from Tuesday's average of 58.5 mcm. The reduced Langeled flows were broadly in line with nominations. Combined flows to Germany and Britain rose by 9.4 mcm to 135.9 mcm, and supplies to Belgium were up by 3.2 mcm to 32.9 mcm, while they remained stable to France at about 39 mcm. Customers in continental Europe purchase Norwegian gas on long-term contracts and have priority over the UK, which buys gas on spot contracts mostly. Norwegian gas system operator Gassco was not immediately available to comment on Langeled drop, but has said planned maintenance could reduce Norwegian output by 25 mcm per day from Monday until August 10. The last spot price settlements on July 24: NBP: 53.5 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.0 euros MWh TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.8 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.0 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 30.7 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)