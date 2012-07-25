FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to UK through Langeled drop sharply
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2012 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to UK through Langeled drop sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Flows through Langeled pipeline halved
    * Supplies to continental Europe rise

    OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports through the
Langeled pipeline to Britain were more than halved on Wednesday
morning compared with the previous day's average, data from the
country's gas system operator showed.
    Total flows to Europe fell by 6.8 million cubic metres (mcm)
to 262.4 mcm at 0600 GMT, most likely due to planned summer
maintenance at some gas fields on the Norwegian continental
shelf.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were
down by 19 mcm to 54.9 mcm, with increased flows through
Vesterled and FLAGS pipelines partly offsetting Langeled drop.
    Flows through Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import
route, fell by 29.4 mcm to 29.1 mcm from Tuesday's average of
58.5 mcm.
    The reduced Langeled flows were broadly in line with
nominations.
    Combined flows to Germany and Britain rose by 9.4 mcm to
135.9 mcm, and supplies to Belgium were up by 3.2 mcm to 32.9
mcm, while they remained stable to France at about 39 mcm.
    Customers in continental Europe purchase Norwegian gas on
long-term contracts and have priority over the UK, which buys
gas on spot contracts mostly.
    Norwegian gas system operator Gassco was not immediately
available to comment on Langeled drop, but has said planned
maintenance could reduce Norwegian output by 25 mcm per day from
Monday until August 10.
    The last spot price settlements on July 24:
    NBP:            53.5 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.0 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.7 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.8 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.0 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        30.7 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.