NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall slightly
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Total supplies to Europe down by 5.3 mcm
    * Langeled pipeline flows below 30 mcm

    OSLO, July 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Britain
fell slightly on Monday morning compared to Friday's average,
while deliveries to continental Europe were steady.
    Total supplies to Europe fell by 5.3 million cubic metres
(mcm) to 277.3 mcm per day at 0730 GMT, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were
down by 4.3 mcm to 52.3 mcm on Monday morning.
    Flows through Vesterled pipeline to Britain were reduced to
4.7 mcm from 7.2 mcm on Friday, while supplies through the 71
mcm capacity Langeled pipeline remained below 30 mcm.
    The Langeled has been running at reduced capacity since last
week as some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf went
into maintenance, which is expected to last until August 10.
    Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands were steady at
153 mcm.
    Exports to France rose by a whisker to 39 mcm, while
supplies to Belgium dropped by 1.7 mcm to 33.2 mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on July 27:
    NBP:            53.8 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            23.8 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.7 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.7 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.8 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.5 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        29.5 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

