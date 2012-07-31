FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain rise slightly
July 31, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain rise slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports to Germany slightly down
    * Langeled pipeline flows above 30 mcm

    OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Britain
rose slightly on Tuesday morning compared to Monday's average,
while deliveries to continental Europe remained steady.
    Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were up
by 3.5 mcm per day to 54.1 mcm at 0700 GMT, putting the total
Norwegian gas flows to Europe at 276.3 mcm, data from Norway's
gas system operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were just above 30 mcm, in line
with nominations. Flows on the Langeled have been below normal
recently due to field maintenance on the Norwegian side.
    Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands were down by
2.9 mcm to 146.7 mcm, but exports to Belgium rose by a similar
rate to 35.7 mcm, while flows to France were stable at 39.8 mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on July 30:
    NBP:            54.0 p/th (23.6 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.0 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.8 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        24.0 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.2 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        28.2 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
