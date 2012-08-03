NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain fall sharply

* Exports to Germany pick up as maintenance ends

* Langeled flows to Britain drop to 15.2 mcm

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Britain fell sharply on Friday as shipments across the Langeled pipeline, the main trading route across the North Sea, slowed to a trickle.

Exports to Britain, Europe’s most traded gas market, fell below 40 million cubic metres (mcm) compared to daily average of 54.5 mcm on Thursday as supplies through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled fell to just 15.2 mcm.

Norwegian gas sent to Britain by pipeline faces increased competition from liquefied natural gas (LNG) while field maintenance on the Norwegian side has kept Langeled flows well below historical averages.

Traders said Qatar, the world’s biggest LNG exporter, was shipping more gas on tankers to Britain because mild weather has sapped demand in top importers Japan and South Korea.

While exports to Britain fell, the continent more than picked up the slack, pushing total Norwegian supplies to Europe up by 10.3 mcm to 265.2 mcm per day at 0630 GMT, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands rose by 19 mcm to 151.7 mcm on Friday morning as a maintenance affecting flows to Emden receiving terminal ended at 0400 GMT.

Exports to France and Belgium also rose by 4.1 mcm and 2 mcm to 40.7 mcm and 33.1 mcm respectively.

The last spot price settlements on August 2:

NBP: 52.3 p/th (22.8 euros/MWh)

NCG: 23.2 euros MWh

TTF: 22.9 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.3 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 23.1 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.1 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 25.0 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).