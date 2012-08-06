FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall on lower Germany, UK exports
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall on lower Germany, UK exports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Total gas exports to Europe at 251.4 mcm
    * Langeled flows to Britain below 20 mcm

    OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell
by 7.5 percent on Monday morning from Friday's average, with
deliveries to Germany and Britain reduced the most.
    Total supplies to Europe dropped by 20.4 million cubic
metres (mcm) to 251.4 mcm per day at 0630 GMT, data from
Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were down by 8.7
mcm to 140.1 mcm, and supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded
gas market fell by 7.8 mcm to 41.4 mcm.
    Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were at 19 mcm, while nominations
suggested an increase to 23.6 mcm later on Monday.
    Langeled has been running at reduced capacity since July 23
as some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf went into
maintenance, which is expected to last until August 10.
    Exports to Belgium fell by 2.6 mcm to 30.2 mcm, while
supplies to France were little unchanged at 40 mcm.
    The last spot price settlements on August 3:
    NBP:            51.7 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            23.6 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.4 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      22.5 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.3 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.5 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        26.8 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.