NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall on lower Germany, UK exports

* Total gas exports to Europe at 251.4 mcm * Langeled flows to Britain below 20 mcm OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell by 7.5 percent on Monday morning from Friday's average, with deliveries to Germany and Britain reduced the most. Total supplies to Europe dropped by 20.4 million cubic metres (mcm) to 251.4 mcm per day at 0630 GMT, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were down by 8.7 mcm to 140.1 mcm, and supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market fell by 7.8 mcm to 41.4 mcm. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, were at 19 mcm, while nominations suggested an increase to 23.6 mcm later on Monday. Langeled has been running at reduced capacity since July 23 as some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf went into maintenance, which is expected to last until August 10. Exports to Belgium fell by 2.6 mcm to 30.2 mcm, while supplies to France were little unchanged at 40 mcm. The last spot price settlements on August 3: NBP: 51.7 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 23.6 euros MWh TTF: 23.4 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 22.5 euros/MWh Gaspool: 23.3 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).