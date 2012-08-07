FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise slightly
#Energy
August 7, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Kollsnes gas processing plant back in operation
    * Langeled flows to Britain still below 20 mcm

    OSLO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose
slightly on Tuesday morning from Monday's average, with the
Kollsnes gas processing plant back in operation after a short
outage. 
    Total supplies to Europe rose by almost 5 million cubic
metres (mcm) to 263.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT, data from
Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Statoil's Kollsnes natural gas processing plant was
back in normal operation at midnight GMT after being shut for
five hours due to a power supply disruption.
    Flows through the FLAGS pipeline to the UK were back to 18
mcm on Tuesday morning after dropping to 3 mcm on Monday
afternoon.
    Total supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market,
were down by 1.3 mcm to 40.7 mcm on Monday morning.
    Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were still below 20 mcm, as the
maintenance continued at some gas fields on the Norwegian
continental shelf.
    Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were almost
unchanged at 146 mcm, while supplies to Belgium and France rose
by 4 mcm and 3 mcm to 33.8 mcm and 43.2 mcm respectively.
    The last spot price settlements on August 6:
    NBP:            52.3 p/th (22.5 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            23.2 euros MWh
    TTF:            22.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      22.8 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.2 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       23.6 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        26.0 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

