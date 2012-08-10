FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall further
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 10, 2012 / 7:29 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Norway pipeline gas exports down to 240.3 mcm
    * Kollsnes plant's output reduced by 45 mcm

    OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe
fell further from already low levels on Friday morning as a key
processing plant went into a month-long maintenance.
    Flows to Europe including Britain fell by 15 million cubic
metres to 240.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT,
their lowest since June 12, data from Norway's gas system
operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market,
dropped by 10.2 mcm to 37.6 mcm, while the 71 mcm capacity
Langeled pipeline was shipping just 15.8 mcm.
    Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.7 mcm
to 134.2 mcm, while supplies Belgium and France were broadly
stable at 28.1 mcm and 40.4 mcm.
    Norway's 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes
Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe,
started a month-long maintenance at 0400 GMT on Friday.
    The maintenance is expected to reduce the plant's output by
45 mcm per day, Gassco said.
    The last spot price settlements on August 9:
    NBP:            53.9 p/th (23.4 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.0 euros MWh
    TTF:            23.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      23.9 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        24.1 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.1 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        25.4 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.