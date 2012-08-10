NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall further

* Norway pipeline gas exports down to 240.3 mcm * Kollsnes plant's output reduced by 45 mcm OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell further from already low levels on Friday morning as a key processing plant went into a month-long maintenance. Flows to Europe including Britain fell by 15 million cubic metres to 240.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT, their lowest since June 12, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, dropped by 10.2 mcm to 37.6 mcm, while the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline was shipping just 15.8 mcm. Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.7 mcm to 134.2 mcm, while supplies Belgium and France were broadly stable at 28.1 mcm and 40.4 mcm. Norway's 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, started a month-long maintenance at 0400 GMT on Friday. The maintenance is expected to reduce the plant's output by 45 mcm per day, Gassco said. The last spot price settlements on August 9: NBP: 53.9 p/th (23.4 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.0 euros MWh TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 23.9 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.1 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.1 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 25.4 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)