NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe hold at two-month lows

* Exports to Britain steady, Langeled flows below 15 mcm * Supplies to Germany fall, but rise to Belgium OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe held near two-month lows on Monday after falling sharply last week when a key gas processing plant went into partial maintenance. Flows to Europe including Britain were at 242.4 million cubic metres per day at 0700 GMT compared to 245.4 mcm average on Friday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were steady at 37 mcm, with flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline running below 15 mcm. Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.7 mcm to 132.9 mcm, but supplies to Belgium rose by 3.7 mcm to 32.9 mcm. Exports to France were steady at around 40 mcm. Flows from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia, dropped to two-month after Kollsnes gas processing plant went into partial maintenance. Output at the 147 mcm capacity plant was reduced by 45 mcm, and the reduction is expected to last until September 10. The last spot price settlements on August 10: NBP: 54.4 p/th (23.7 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.3 euros MWh TTF: 23.9 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.2 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 26.4 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)