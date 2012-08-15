NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall slightly

* Norwegian gas exports at 240 mcm * Langeled flows to Britain at 12.4 mcm OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe remained at two-month lows on Wednesday morning, falling slightly lower than Tuesday's average. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 239.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT on Wednesday compared with 245.8 mcm on Tuesday, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed. Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, and Belgium were broadly stable at 35 mcm and 30 mcm respectively. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, were at 12.4 mcm, in line with nominations. Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands fell by 2.8 mcm to 138.3 mcm, and supplies to France were down by 3.1 mcm to 36.5 mcm. Norwegian gas exports to Europe dropped to two-month lows after the Kollsnes gas processing plant went into month-long partial maintenance on August 10. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 14: NBP: 55.8 p/th (24.2 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.7 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 25.6 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)