NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall slightly
August 15, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Norwegian gas exports at 240 mcm
    * Langeled flows to Britain at 12.4 mcm

    OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe
remained at two-month lows on Wednesday morning, falling
slightly lower than Tuesday's average.
    Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 239.5
million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT on Wednesday
compared with 245.8 mcm on Tuesday, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
    Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
    Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, and
Belgium were broadly stable at 35 mcm and 30 mcm respectively.
    Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were at 12.4 mcm, in line with
nominations.
    Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands fell by 2.8 mcm
to 138.3 mcm, and supplies to France were down by 3.1 mcm to
36.5 mcm.
    Norwegian gas exports to Europe dropped to two-month lows   
after the Kollsnes gas processing plant went into month-long
partial maintenance on August 10.
    Here are the last spot price settlements on August 14:
    NBP:            55.8 p/th (24.2 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.7 euros MWh
    TTF:            24.6 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      24.6 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        24.7 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.8 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        25.6 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)

