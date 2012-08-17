FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip on lower consumption
#Energy
August 17, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip on lower consumption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Norwegian gas exports down to 233.6 mcm
    * Higher temperatures dent consumption

    OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell
slightly early on Friday as European consumption was expected to
drop over the weekend and Monday.
    Deliveries to Europe including Britain were at 233.6 million
cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, down from 238.7 mcm on
average on Thursday, data from Norway's gas system operator
Gassco showed.
    Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market,
slipped by 1.6 mcm to 34.5 mcm as flows through the 71 mcm
capacity Langeled pipeline fell to 12.6 mcm, in line with
nominations.
    Exports to Belgium through the 41 mcm capacity Zeepipe
pipeline fell by 6.7 mcm to 21.7 mcm, while supplies to France
rose by 1.9 mcm to 40.9 mcm.
    Combined gas deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up
by 1.3 mcm to 136 mcm.
    Consumption in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium was
expected to fall due to rising temperatures, while it was to
increase in France, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
    Norwegian gas production rose to a preliminary 9.1 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in July from 8.5 bcm in June, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.   
    Here are the last spot price settlements on August 16:
    NBP:            51.2 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            23.2 euros MWh
    TTF:            22.8 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      22.8 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        23.7 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       23.6 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        24.7 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)

