NORWAY GAS-Flows to Britain slip further to lowest this year

* Supplies through FLAGS pipeline stopped * Deliveries to continental Europe stable OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell on Thursday morning, with exports to Britain hitting a new low for the year due to maintenance at a receiving terminal. Total deliveries to Europe including Britain fell by 5.3 mcm to 232.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT from Wednesday's average. Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields. Flows through FLAGS, one of the pipelines that brings Norwegian gas to Britain, stopped after midnight as maintenance started at the St. Fergus receiving terminal. The maintenance is expected to last until Sept. 10. Supplies to Britain fell by 4.9 mcm to 21.5 mcm on Thursday morning, the lowest this year. Deliveries via the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea gas import route, were up by 2.5 mcm to 19.2 mcm. Combined gas sent to Germany and Netherlands was stable from Wednesday at 142.4 mcm. Deliveries to both France and Belgium were also unchanged at 43.2 mcm and 25.7 mcm from the previous day. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 22: NBP: 56.1 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.9 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.7 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 27.4 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)