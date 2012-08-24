FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe steady
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Exports drop slightly to France
    * Langeled flows to Britain remain low

    OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to Europe were
steady on Friday morning, with exports falling slightly to
France, but rising to Belgium and Germany.
    Total deliveries to Europe including Britain were steady
compared to Thursday's average at 238.4 million cubic metres
(mcm) per day at 0615 GMT, data from gas system operator Gassco
showed.
    Supplies to France dropped by 4.7 mcm to 38.4 mcm on Friday
morning, while gas volumes to Belgium and Germany rose by 2.7
mcm and 1.4 mcm to 30.4 mcm and 148.2 mcm respectively.
    Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were
steady at 21.4 mcm after dropping to the lowest levels this year
due to maintenance at St. Fergus receiving terminal on Thursday.
    While supplies to Britain through FLAGS pipeline were
stopped, flows through its main subsea import route, the 71 mcm
capacity Langelend pipeline, remained low at 18.8 mcm.
    Gas exports from Norway, the second-largest supplier of the
fuel to Europe after Russia, fell sharply in August due to
maintenance at a major gas processing plant and some gas fields.
    Here are the last spot price settlements on August 23:
    NBP:            55.7 p/th (24.0 euros/MWh)
    NCG:            24.7 euros MWh
    TTF:            24.6 euros/MWh
    Zeebrugge:      24.4 euros/MWh 
    Gaspool:        24.7 euros/MWh
    Peg Nord:       24.8 euros/MWh
    Peg Sud:        26.8 euros/MWh
    Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
