NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe fall slightly

* Supplies to continental Europe slip, steady to Britain * Nominations suggest increased Langeled flows OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas flows to continental Europe fell slightly on Wednesday morning, and were broadly stable to Britain compared to Tuesday's average. Total deliveries to Europe including the UK were down by 5 million cubic metres (mcm) to 220.1 mcm per day at 0630 GMT from Tuesday's average of 225.1 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Output from Royal Dutch Shell's operated Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from Ormen Lange field before it is exported, was back to normal after an outage that ended on Tuesday. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded market, were broadly unchanged at 15.7 mcm, but nominations suggested flows through the Langeled pipeline rising to 26 mcm later on Wednesday from 13.1 mcm in the morning. Total flows to the continental Europe fell by 6.3 mcm, with combined exports to Germany and Netherlands reduced by 2.5 mcm to 140.7 mcm and to Belgium dropping by 2.7 mcm to 31.6 mcm. Exports to France remained broadly stable at 32.1 mcm. Gas production from the Norwegian continental shelf has been reduced by total 68 mcm due to partial maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant and some gas fields. Here are the last spot price settlements on August 28: NBP: 56.5 p/th (24.3 euros/MWh) NCG: 24.7 euros MWh TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh Zeebrugge: 24.6 euros/MWh Gaspool: 24.7 euros/MWh Peg Nord: 24.8 euros/MWh Peg Sud: 24.8 euros/MWh Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).