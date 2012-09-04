NORWAY GAS-flows rise to Britain, steady to continent

* Langeled flows to Britain up to 37 mcm/day

* Supplies to Belgium to resume on Wednesday

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Tuesday morning from Monday’s average as flows to Britain increased, while supplies to the continental Europe remained unchanged.

Pipeline gas deliveries were up 13.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 223.1 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from Monday’s average of 209.2 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows through the 71 mcm Langeled pipeline, UK’s main subsea gas import route, rose by 13.8 mcm to 37 mcm as gas was re-routed from the continent due to maintenance at a receiving terminal in Belgium.

Combined deliveries to Germany and Netherlands were up by 4.6 mcm to 148.3 mcm, but flows to France fell 4.5 mcm to 37.8 mcm.

Supplies to Belgium are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Countries in Western Europe are increasingly dependent on flows from Norway, the second-largest gas supplier after Russia, as the UK’s North Sea gas production is in decline due to maturing fields.

British gas production plummeted 21 percent to 45.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011, less than half its peak in 2000, but is expected to increase this year.

UK, the biggest traded gas market in Europe, was also trying to secure long-term gas supply contracts rather than rely on spot prices, the energy minister told Reuters in an interview.

Long-term contracts assure greater supply stability for Norwegian gas buyers in the continental Europe, while supplies to Britain are more volatile.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 3:

NBP: 59.8 p/th (25.8 euros/MWh)

NCG: 26.0 euros MWh

TTF: 26.1 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 26.0 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.1 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)