NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip, exports to UK low

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell on Thursday morning with deliveries to Germany reduced the most, while shipments to Britain, Europe’s most traded market, held at very low levels.

Total pipeline gas deliveries were down by 15.1 mcm to 220.4 mcm per day at 0700 GMT from Wednesday’s average of 235.5 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined deliveries to Germany and the Netherlands were down by 8.3 mcm to 131.5 mcm, and flows to Belgium dropped by 4.3 mcm to 36 mcm. Exports to France also dropped by 1.9 mcm to 39.5 mcm.

Supplies to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were little changed at 13.4 mcm. The nominations from National Grid indicated Langeled flows would be at 13 mcm on Thursday.

The other two pipelines that bring Norwegian gas to the UK, Vesterled and FLAGS, were shut for maintenance.

LATER MAINTENANCE

Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose by about 20 percent year-on-year during the first seven months of 2012, but some fields, such as Troll, were nearing production quotas, analysts at Bernstein Research said.

An Oslo-based gas analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the increase was mainly due to a shift in maintenance schedules.

“Last year, most of the maintenance on the Norwegian continental shelf was carried out in May-June, while this year it was moved to August-September,” the analyst said.

The Troll field was nearing its 30 billion cubic metres quota, but new quotas will be assigned from a new gas year to start in October, the analyst added.

“We expect the Troll field to be shut, when the Kollsnes gas processing plant starts full maintenance on Sept. 10.”

The maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity plant is expected to end on Sept. 22.

Norway oil and gas firms are expected to invest a record 204 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.1 billion) next year, Statistics Norway said on Thursday, raising its previous estimate for 194.3 billion crowns.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 5:

NBP: 60.0 p/th (25.8 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.8 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.6 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). ($1 = 5.8141 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)