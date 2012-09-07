NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe steady ahead of major field maintenance

* Kollsnes plant, Troll field to be shut on Monday

* Flows to Europe, UK could fall due to maintenance

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norway’s gas exports to Europe were broadly stable on Friday morning ahead of a production halt at its main gas processing plant and its biggest gas field next week.

Pipeline gas deliveries totaled 218 mcm at 0630 GMT on Friday morning compared to Thursday’s average of 216.6 mcm, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Deliveries to Belgium slipped by 3.3 mcm to 33.3 mcm, but supplies to France were up by 2.1 mcm to 46.9 mcm.

Combined exports to Germany and the Netherlands were broadly stable at 123 mcm, while Britain, Europe’s most traded gas market, saw flows to inch up by 1.7 mcm to 14.8 mcm.

Langeled was the only pipeline bringing gas to Britain as Vesterled and FLAGS have been shut for maintenance. FLAGS is expected to be back in operation on Monday.

The nominations from UK’s gas system operator National Grid suggested Langeled flows rising to 20.7 mcm on Friday.

Norway’s 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant is scheduled to be shut down on Monday in coordination with maintenance at the country’s biggest gas field, Troll.

“We expect lower Norwegian production next week to affect flows both to the UK and to continental Europe,” analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

The maintenance at the plant and the field is expected to last until September 12 0400 GMT.

Analysts said Statoil operated Troll field was nearing permitted production levels, but new quotas should be assigned from October when a new gas year starts.

Troll was expected to produce 31 billion cubic metres of gas this year.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 6:

NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.9 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.8 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.6 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.7 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.5 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)