NORWAY GAS-Flows rise to Germany, France

* Norway gas exports rise over 290 mcm

* Kollsnes return to full capacity delayed

OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports rose to Germany and France on Wednesday morning, data from Norway’s gas system operator Gassco showed.

Total exports to Europe including Britain were up by 19.8 million cubic metres (mcm) to 291.8 mcm per day at 0600 GMT, compared with an average a day before.

The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.

Combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 17.6 mcm to 142.3 mcm, while deliveries to France were up by 7.3 mcm to 38.8 mcm.

Supplies to Britain, Europe’s biggest traded market, slipped by 4.6 mcm to 70 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline pumping 49.6 mcm of gas, in line with nominations.

Exports to Belgium remained broadly stable at 40.7 mcm.

Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norway’s 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant’s return to full capacity was delayed for another day until Thursday, Gassco said. Its output would continue to be reduced by 30 mcm, it added.

The plant, which processes gas from Norway’s biggest gas field, Troll, was expected to return to full capacity on September 22, but experienced “unexpected problems”.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on Oct. 2:

NBP: 60.2 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.7 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.9 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.4 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.6 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of October 1 to be 87.12 pence per therm (37.36 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)