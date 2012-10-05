FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise as Kollsnes returns
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise as Kollsnes returns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Kollsnes plan ramps up production
    * Flows to Britain rise strongly

    OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose
on Friday morning as key gas processing plant restarted after a
power supply glitch shut it on Thursday.
    Exports to Europe including Britain rose by 47.8 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 287.4 mcm per day by 0715 GMT compared to
239.6 mcm daily average on Thursday.
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded market, gained
by 33.6 mcm to 80.7 mcm, and combined flows to the Netherlands
and Germany firmed by 11.6 mcm to 128.3 mcm.
    Deliveries to Belgium inched up by 1.6 mcm to 35.3 mcm, and
remained steady to France at 43.1 mcm.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Norway's 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant shut down
unexpectedly on Thursday due to power supply failure, but has
ramped up production since.
    The plant, which also had problems with its compressors, is
expected to return to full capacity on Saturday morning.
    Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 4
 NBP                26.1/61.3               26.1/61.4
 TTF                26.0                    25.6
 NCG                26.0                    25.6
 Gaspool            25.9                    25.6
 Zeebrugge          25.9                    25.9
 Peg Nord           26.0                    25.7
 Peg Sud            26.2                    26.0
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
Oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.