NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe rise over 300 mcm/day

* Kollsnes gas processing plant back to full capacity * More gas pumped to Britain through the Vesterled pipeline OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose on Monday morning from the previous day as production from a major gas processing plant has reached full capacity, gas system operator Gassco said. Exports to Europe including Britain rose by 18.9 million cubic metres (mcm) to 312.9 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared with the 294 mcm daily average on Sunday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's biggest traded market, gained by 14.4 mcm to 102.2 mcm, mostly due to higher flows through the Vesterled pipeline to the St. Fergus receiving terminal. Deliveries to France and Belgium rose by over 4 mcm to 40.7 mcm each, while combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany slipped by 4.4 mcm to 129.3 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway's 145 mcm Kollsnes gas processing plant returned to full capacity on Sunday after fixing problems with its compressors. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 5 NBP 26.1/61.4 26.2/62.0 TTF 25.6 26.3 NCG 25.6 26.2 Gaspool 25.6 26.1 Zeebrugge 25.9 25.9 Peg Nord 25.7 26.3 Peg Sud 26.0 26.8 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. Oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.