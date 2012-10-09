FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip on lower output from Nyhamna
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 9, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip on lower output from Nyhamna

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nyhamna gas plant output reduced by 33 mcm/day
    * Flows drop to Germany, Belgium and Britain

    OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell
on Tuesday morning as the Nyhamna gas processing plant was
running at a reduced capacity, data from gas system operator
Gassco showed.
    Exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 8.7 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 271.3 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared
with the 280 mcm daily average on Monday.
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Output from the Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna
gas processing plant was to be reduced by 33 mcm on Tuesday,
Gassco said. 
    The 70 mcm capacity plant processes gas from the giant
offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain
and continental Europe.
    Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany fell by 6.8
mcm to 119.8 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium were down by 4.7 mcm
to 35.8 mcm.
    Supplies to Britain slipped by 2 mcm to 70.5 mcm, while
exports to France rose by 4.8 mcm to 45.2 mcm.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 8
 NBP                26.2/62.0               27.1/64.2
 TTF                26.3                    26.8
 NCG                26.2                    26.7
 Gaspool            26.1                    26.6
 Zeebrugge          25.9                    26.8
 Peg Nord           26.3                    26.8
 Peg Sud            26.8                    28.9
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.