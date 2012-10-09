NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip on lower output from Nyhamna

* Nyhamna gas plant output reduced by 33 mcm/day * Flows drop to Germany, Belgium and Britain OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell on Tuesday morning as the Nyhamna gas processing plant was running at a reduced capacity, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 8.7 million cubic metres (mcm) to 271.3 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared with the 280 mcm daily average on Monday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Output from the Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna gas processing plant was to be reduced by 33 mcm on Tuesday, Gassco said. The 70 mcm capacity plant processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain and continental Europe. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany fell by 6.8 mcm to 119.8 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium were down by 4.7 mcm to 35.8 mcm. Supplies to Britain slipped by 2 mcm to 70.5 mcm, while exports to France rose by 4.8 mcm to 45.2 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 8 NBP 26.2/62.0 27.1/64.2 TTF 26.3 26.8 NCG 26.2 26.7 Gaspool 26.1 26.6 Zeebrugge 25.9 26.8 Peg Nord 26.3 26.8 Peg Sud 26.8 28.9 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.