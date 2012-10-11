FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip further
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip further

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nyhamna's output reduced by 47 mcm/day
    * Langeled flows stable at 18.6 mcm/d

    OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe
fell further on Thursday morning as output from Royal Dutch
Shell's Nyhamna gas processing was to be reduced more
than previously thought.
    Exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 11.3 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 226.5 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared
with the 237.8 mcm daily average on Wednesday, data from gas
system operator Gassco showed.
    The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
    Output from the 70 mcm capacity Nyhamna plant, which
processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field,
will be reduced by 47 mcm per day on Thursday, more than
previous estimate of 27 mcm, Gassco said. 
    Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded market slipped by
3.2 mcm to 34.2 mcm. Flows through the UK's main subsea gas
import route, the Langeled pipeline, were stable at 18.6 mcm.
    Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany dropped by 7.2
mcm to 115.3 mcm.
    Exports to France and Belgium were broadly stable at 42.7
mcm and 34.3 mcm respectively.
    Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
    Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
    Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:   
 Gas hub            Pvs trading session     October 10
 NBP                27.0/63.8               27.5/64.7
 TTF                26.6                    26.6
 NCG                26.9                    26.5
 Gaspool            27.0                    26.8
 Zeebrugge          26.8                    27.0
 Peg Nord           26.9                    26.8
 Peg Sud            28.6                    28.9
 Oil-indexed price  37.36/87.12             37.36/87.12
 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. 
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.