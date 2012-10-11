NORWAY GAS-Flows to Europe slip further

* Nyhamna's output reduced by 47 mcm/day * Langeled flows stable at 18.6 mcm/d OSLO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell further on Thursday morning as output from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing was to be reduced more than previously thought. Exports to Europe including Britain dropped by 11.3 million cubic metres (mcm) to 226.5 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared with the 237.8 mcm daily average on Wednesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Output from the 70 mcm capacity Nyhamna plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field, will be reduced by 47 mcm per day on Thursday, more than previous estimate of 27 mcm, Gassco said. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded market slipped by 3.2 mcm to 34.2 mcm. Flows through the UK's main subsea gas import route, the Langeled pipeline, were stable at 18.6 mcm. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany dropped by 7.2 mcm to 115.3 mcm. Exports to France and Belgium were broadly stable at 42.7 mcm and 34.3 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 10 NBP 27.0/63.8 27.5/64.7 TTF 26.6 26.6 NCG 26.9 26.5 Gaspool 27.0 26.8 Zeebrugge 26.8 27.0 Peg Nord 26.9 26.8 Peg Sud 28.6 28.9 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.